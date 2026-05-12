The Barbados-based Regional Security System says the Caribbean is facing an increasingly dangerous transnational crime environment fuelled by gangs, illegal firearms and international criminal networks.

RSS Executive Director, Errington Shurland, made the point while speaking at the opening of a regional in-person forum on Joint Investigative Teams hosted by the RSS and the Inter-American Development Bank here in Barbados.

He says law enforcement agencies across the region are dealing with a growing criminal economy linked to international networks.

Rear Admiral Shurland also noted that requests for information are now coming from agencies in Europe, Latin America and Asia, as investigations spread beyond Caribbean borders.

The RSS head says traditional systems are struggling to keep up with modern criminal networks because of bureaucracy, legal differences and language barriers.

He believes Joint Investigation Teams can help bridge those gaps.