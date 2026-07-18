More than 75 people apply to the Rural and Urban Development Commission monthly for assistance.

That’s according to Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Russell Armstrong.

And despite the high volume of requests, Mr Armstrong says the Commission took a decision to slow down the delivery of houses, in an effort to focus on completing homes of high standard.

But he admits, choosing the order in which applicants receive assistance is never an easy task.

The Acting CEO was speaking at Skeetes Road, Bank Hall, where the Commission handed over a house to an elderly man.

Mr Armstrong says from January this year, the Rural and Urban Development Commission has been working on approximately 150 projects.