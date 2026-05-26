Rudder remanded on murder and firearm charges

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) Criminal Investigations Department (District ‘A’) has arrested and formally charged Adrico Shakur Rudder, 24, of Allamby Gap, Spooners Hill, St. Michael, with the murder of Terrell Cumberbatch on April 29, 2026.

Rudder has also been charged with the use of a firearm on the same date.

He appeared today before the District ‘A’ Criminal Court, where he was not required to plead to the indictable offences.

Rudder was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and is scheduled to reappear on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.