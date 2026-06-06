Rugby participation continues to grow in Barbados
There has been a major push to increase participation in the sport of rugby, and the growing pool of male players available for selection is evidence that those efforts are paying off.
There has also been a significant rise in female participation, further demonstrating the success of the development programmes and initiatives being implemented by the association.
Barbados Rugby Football Union Public Relations Officer Kathy Daniel says the increased involvement is being viewed as a positive sign for the future of rugby in Barbados.