Rules-based order critical for small states, says PM Mottley
Barbados is taking no position on the tensions between Venezuela and the United States.
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made her position clear during her address to the nation this afternoon, hours after the United States carried out a large-scale military strike against Venezuela and abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to face trial.
And PM Mottley is also making it very clear small states can only survive in an international rules-based order.