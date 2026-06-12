Rum maintains strong position in global spirits market

Rum is maintaining a strong and competitive presence in the global wines and spirits marketplace.

That’s according to Chief Executive Officer of the Wines and Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA), Vaughn Renwick, who highlighted the resilience and growing popularity of rum among consumers worldwide.

He made the comments as WIRSPA prepares for a prestigious high-level forum in Jamaica next week, which will bring together industry leaders, producers and experts to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities within the wines and spirits sector.

Renwick says the forum will provide an important platform for stakeholders to examine the future of the industry and explore strategies to strengthen the position of Caribbean rum in international markets.

Trevor Thorpe has more on this story.