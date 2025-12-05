It’s Run Barbados weekend and it gets started tonight with the Fun Mile at the Garrison Savannah.

The forty-second edition officially kicked off at Bali Beach Club, now featuring a new health and wellness component that transforms the event into a full lifestyle experience.

For the first time, all races are fully ratified by World Athletics, a milestone that puts Run Barbados on the international stage.

Kamal Springer, Manager of Sport at Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., says the recognition is a game-changer for both the series and Barbados’ reputation as a premier sports tourism destination.

With over 2,000 entries and a return to the traditional Bay Street start, Springer said organisers have streamlined race-day operations with smoother check-ins, staggered starts and improved support.

He also outlined the race routes.

Tonight’s Fun Mile starts at 8 p.m., with the 5k and 10k tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. Sunday sees the half and full marathons run off at 5 a.m.