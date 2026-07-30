Record holder and defending champion Sada Williams is through to Saturday’s final of the women’s 400 metres at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Williams booked her spot after finishing second in heat two of the semi-finals in a time of 51.85 seconds, the fourth-fastest overall.

She will run from lane five in the final.

Meanwhile, Barbados cyclists Amber Joseph and Arielle Greaves both missed out on places in the final of the women’s keirin at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

Competing in the semi-finals, Joseph finished fourth in 12.254 seconds, while Greaves placed sixth in 12.731.

In swimming, Kaija Eastmond qualified for tonight’s B final of the women’s 100-metre butterfly after finishing seventh in heat two in one minute, 09.60 seconds.

However, she failed to advance in the women’s 50-metre backstroke after clocking 33.07 seconds.

Jake Chee-A-Tow also missed out on progression in the men’s event after recording 57.99 seconds in heat four.

The Barbados women’s hockey team will be in action later today in a Group B clash against Jamaica.