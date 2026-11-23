Barbadian horse trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has extended his remarkable winning run at Gulfstream Park, claiming his 17th consecutive trainers’ title at the Florida venue.

Joseph sealed the Sunshine Meet crown on yesterday’s final race card, saddling two winners to finish with 38 victories, three clear of his closest rival, Jose D’Angelo.

Joseph got the job done early, with Empress New Groove, ridden by Barbadian jockey Micah Husbands, winning the opening race before he teamed up again with Guns of Roses to take race three.

Let’s look at the opening race that helped secure Joseph the title.

Joseph will now turn his attention to the 2026-2027 Championship Meet, which gets underway on Thursday, as he chases a sixth consecutive title.