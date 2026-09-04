Barbadian trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is now within touching distance of history after capturing his 16th consecutive trainers’ title at Gulfstream Park earlier this week.

Joseph dominated the Royal Palm Meet, finishing with 46 victories from 178 starters and purse earnings of US$1,957,720.

Joseph is now just two titles away from equalling the record of 18 consecutive championships, held by Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher.

Joseph’s latest title was also highlighted by six stakes victories, including the Musical Romance Handicap, Sheer Drama Handicap, Mr. Steel Stakes, Soldier’s Dance Handicap, Carry Back Stakes and Monroe Stakes.

He finished comfortably ahead of Victor Barboza, who placed second with 37 wins from 153 starters, and Carlos David, who was third with 27 victories from 133 runners.

Joseph will now turn his attention to the Sunshine Meet, which gets underway at Gulfstream Park tomorrow, as he continues his pursuit of the record and another chapter in his remarkable training career.