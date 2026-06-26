Sagicor Inspire Vacation Internship Programme welcomes largest-ever cohort

The Sagicor Inspire Vacation Internship Programme today welcomed its largest cohort ever, with 75 interns in Barbados.

Under the theme Ignite, Empower, Elevate, the students will embark on a six-week internship that seeks to give them real-world experience in the workforce.

Vice President of Employee Experience and Strategy, Shane Howell, says they are excited to launch what is a record-breaking year for the programme, as the number of applications and interns has almost doubled compared with last year.

He says the programme highlights the company’s commitment to youth development.