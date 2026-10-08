Sagicor reorganisation described as milestone

The publication of a combined Scheme and Extraordinary General Meeting booklet, along with related shareholder documents, has been described as an important milestone in the proposed creation of a more integrated Caribbean organisation.

That’s the view of Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Jamaica and Sagicor Caribbean, Christopher Zaca.

He says the documents outline a two-stage reorganisation, intended to bring Sagicor Jamaica and Sagicor Life Inc. together under Sagicor Group Caribbean Limited, “Sagicor Caribbean”.

The first step in the proposed reorganisation is a court-approved “Scheme of Arrangement”, under which Sagicor Caribbean would become the new listed entity. It would replace Sagicor Jamaica on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

If the Scheme is approved by shareholders, sanctioned by the court, and becomes effective, Sagicor Jamaica shareholders will receive one Sagicor Caribbean share for each Sagicor Jamaica share held.

This would leave their proportional ownership unchanged immediately following the Scheme.

Two hybrid shareholder meetings are planned for October 28, 2026.