Insurance giant Sagicor is unifying its Caribbean operations.

Sagicor Life Inc. and its parent, Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., have entered an agreement with Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited to merge under a single Caribbean holding structure.

President and CEO of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., Andre Mousseau, explained the rationale for this merger to create Sagicor Group Caribbean.

Mr. Mousseau said the combined business would have over US$6.9 billion in total assets and over US$1.3 billion in total revenues for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2025.

He also named the management team.