West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy has maintained that the recent performances of both Joshua Bishop and Kirk McKenzie merit their selection to the West Indies squad for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

Bishop, 26, and the 25-year-old McKenzie were included in a 15-member squad to face Pakistan in two Test matches, the first of which bowls off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Saturday.

They have both impressed at the regional level, with Bishop, a left-arm spinner, having taken 91 wickets across the past three West Indies Championship seasons, while McKenzie enjoyed a stellar outing in this year’s West Indies Championship, where he scored 323 runs in six innings at an average of 64.60.