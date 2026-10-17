The West Indies are gearing up for the crucial series-deciding fifth T20 International against India, and head coach Darren Sammy is urging his players to stay focused on what has contributed to their success so far.

The Windies have been able to control the powerplay, and Sammy says that will once again be key to them bringing home the victory.

India, however, will be determined to respond on home soil. They have recalled experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the decider, while Arshdeep Singh is sidelined with a shoulder injury.