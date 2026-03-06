The 43rd running of the Sandy Lane Gold Cup will take centre stage at the Garrison Savannah tomorrow, and it will mark 25 years for Sandy Lane as title sponsor—a partnership that has continued to flourish over the years.

For a quarter of a century, the prestigious event has benefited from the strong backing of Sandy Lane, helping to elevate the Gold Cup into one of the premier horse racing spectacles in the region.

Speaking exclusively to CBC Sports, Sandy Lane owner Derrick Smith said the company remains deeply committed to the race and the sport locally, noting that they are proud to be associated with an event that continues to bring excitement to racing fans each year.

Smith added that Sandy Lane is truly invested in the Gold Cup and looks forward to continuing its support as the event grows in the years to come.

Tomorrow’s race day is set to start from 2 p.m., with the Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup carded as Race Seven from 5:45 p.m.

The other feature race will be the Sandy Lane Spa Sprint Stakes & Trophy, Race Eight from 6:30 p.m.