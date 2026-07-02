The Ministry of Education Transformation continues to make significant strides in its ambitious national school refurbishment programme, with major infrastructural works progressing steadily across several schools as part of the wider education transformation agenda.

The latest progress update reflects encouraging advancements at a number of schools across the island.

At Grantley Prescod Primary School, works are progressing well, with painting of the school now approximately 85% complete, while the replacement of ceilings has reached approximately 70% completion.

At Blackman and Gollop Primary School, refurbishment works are approximately 40% complete.

Meanwhile, at St. George Primary School, overall work has reached approximately 70%.

Substantial progress is also being recorded at Wesley Hall Primary School, where the project is now approximately 80% complete.

At St. James Primary School, repairs to the prefabricated classroom building are progressing well and are currently approximately 40% complete.

There has also been a revised schedule for the scope of works at Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary School.