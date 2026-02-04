Schools to be closed on Eection Day admin Published: February 4, 2026 | Updated: February 4, 2026 1 min read All schools will be closed to facilitate polling on election day, scheduled for next Wednesday, February 11th. Word of this from Chief Education Officer Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw. Post navigation Previous: PM Mottley slams Ralph Thorne’s interview with a T&T media outlet Related Stories PM Mottley slams Ralph Thorne’s interview with a T&T media outlet Grace-Anne Smith February 4, 2026 Early voting underway ahead of next week’s general election admin February 4, 2026 Graydon Sealy’s Blue House extends dominance with 11th consecutive title admin February 4, 2026 Eccles All Stars top Champion of Champions T20 table admin February 4, 2026 Barbados Water Polo Club on rebuilding mission admin February 4, 2026 Epstein files rocking Britain from the palace to Parliament admin February 4, 2026 Regional News Schools to be closed on Eection Day 1 Schools to be closed on Eection Day February 4, 2026 PM Mottley slams Ralph Thorne’s interview with a T&T media outlet 2 PM Mottley slams Ralph Thorne’s interview with a T&T media outlet February 4, 2026 Early voting underway ahead of next week’s general election 3 Early voting underway ahead of next week’s general election February 4, 2026 Graydon Sealy’s Blue House extends dominance with 11th consecutive title 4 Graydon Sealy’s Blue House extends dominance with 11th consecutive title February 4, 2026