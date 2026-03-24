West Indies pace bowler Jayden Seales will no longer be joining English county side Hampshire this summer after Cricket West Indies refused to grant him a no-objection certificate.

The 24-year-old right-armer was set to arrive at the Utilita Bowl as a replacement for Michael Neser, who was withdrawn by Cricket Australia.

Seales had been scheduled to play in the first six County Championship matches of Hampshire’s season, which begins in less than two weeks, but reports indicate the move is now off.

The fast bowler, who has played 26 Test matches and 38 white-ball games for the West Indies, previously represented Sussex in 10 matches during the 2024 and 2025 county seasons.

Hampshire are expected to announce a replacement before the start of the red-ball season.