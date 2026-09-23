Second edition of ‘Medicinal Plants of Barbados’ published
Dr Damian Cohall, Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, has produced the second edition of Medicinal Plants of Barbados.
The first edition documented about 80 plants.
Dr Cohall says the second edition expands on the earlier research, while also examining the scientific basis for some traditional uses.
He says there is also a look at the scientific evidence behind some of those practices.