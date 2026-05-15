Self-employed Barbadians gain new NIS payment options

Self-employed persons can, effective today, make their National Insurance contributions through two new payment platforms.

The announcement was made by Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector Colin Jordan at the launch of the National Insurance and Social Security Service Self-Employed and Secure Community Engagement Programme.

The event was held at the Speightstown Esplanade.

Minister Jordan said the initiative is more than a campaign, describing it as a commitment by the Government of Barbados to ensure all working Barbadians have access to social security protection.

Trevor Thorpe attended the launch.