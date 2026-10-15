A home for the Barbados National Art Gallery was up for debate in the Senate today, as lawmakers considered a proposal to lease Block A at the Garrison for the institution’s headquarters.

Leading off debate on the resolution to approve the lease in accordance with Section 5 of the Crown Lands Vesting and Disposal Act, Senator Shane Archer says the aim is to provide further support for local creatives and develop the cultural sector.

Senator Archer, who is also Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Youth and Culture, sees it as essential to provide greater opportunities for Barbadians pursuing careers in the arts.