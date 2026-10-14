Senate debates Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill 2026

The Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill 2026 is being debated in the Senate.

Leader of Government Business Lisa Cummins says the Bill seeks to modernise Barbados’ legislative framework and bring the country into line with international standards for regulating virtual assets.

She says compliance is critical to protecting Barbados from future financial blacklisting and safeguarding its access to international capital markets.

Senator Cummins says the Bill also seeks to protect people from fraudulent investment schemes, while allowing room for innovation through a regulatory sandbox.

Opposition Senator Ryan Walters supports the need to protect consumers but warns that some international platforms could choose to stop doing business in Barbados if they consider the cost of compliance too high.