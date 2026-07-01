Senate Deputy President calls for stronger focus on behaviour change to curb NCDs
Deputy President of the Senate, the Most Honourable Elizabeth Thompson, says greater focus must be placed on behaviour change in order to prevent the rise of non-communicable diseases in the country.
Ms. Thompson emphasised that efforts must be placed on reducing the need for transplants, since NCDs are usually the primary pathway that leads to them being required.
While supporting the Human Tissue Transplant Bill 2026, she said behaviour change is most critical.