Senate passes constitutional amendment to bar floor crossing by MPs

Elected Members of Parliament can no longer cross the floor without having to face the electorate again.

This follows the passage of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill in the Senate yesterday by a 15–3 vote.

The Bill provides that any MP who resigns, is expelled from, or crosses from the political party under which they were elected must vacate the seat, automatically triggering a by-election.

Opposition Senators Ryan Walters of the Democratic Labour Party and Karina Goodridge of Friends of Democracy, along with Independent Senator Canon Dr. John Rogers, did not support the Bill.

Independent Senators Ryan Forde and Dr. Kenneth Connell abstained.

The other Independent Senators — Mary Redman, Jamal Slocombe, Andrew Mallalieu and Andrew Niles — voted in favour of the legislation, as did all eleven Government Senators from the Barbados Labour Party.

The ruling Barbados Labour Party maintains that the Bill will preserve political stability and ensure voters have a voice if their MP crosses the floor.

Earlier in the debate, Deputy President of the Senate, The Most Honourable Elizabeth Thompson, stated there was nothing mischievous about Government’s move to amend the Constitution to deter elected Members of Parliament from crossing the floor.

She also insisted the Bill was not rushed, noting that for more than a year the parliamentary group of the Barbados Labour Party had been considering the matter and its implications at both the personal and party levels.

Senator Thompson said the legislation was a matter of policy and political principle, not a response to any perceived threat to the governing party.