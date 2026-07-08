A new piece of legislation that will allow Government to legally transfer housing units to individuals and families who have occupied them for a specified period has been passed in the Senate.

Senator the Honourable Lisa Cummins led off debate on the State Acquisition and Vesting of Property No. 2 Bill in the Upper House today.

She explained that the legislation aims to place ownership in the hands of the people who have lived in and invested in the properties for many years.

Senator Cummins said the legislation will also make the transfer process easier for Barbadians.

She further outlined the benefits of the legislation.