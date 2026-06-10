Barbados now has legislation that will bring about the most significant transformation of the Barbados Drug Service since its inception in 1980.

The Barbados Medical Products Act, 2026, which was passed in the Senate today, paves the way for the creation of the Barbados Medical Products Authority.

Introducing the legislation in the Senate, Senior Minister Coordinating Social and Environmental Policy, Senator The Most Honourable Jerome Walcott, said the new agency will be a modern, autonomous national regulatory authority.

Senator Walcott said the reform is also part of Government’s broader agenda to modernise the health regulatory system and position Barbados as a regional leader in regulatory science.