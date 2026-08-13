Minister of Youth and Culture, Senator Shane Archer, says “adults, institutions, and governments must provide safe spaces, coaches, equipment, competitions, pathways, and second chances” for the youth.

Paying tribute to the late Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers at Wednesday’s sitting of the Senate, Senator Archer says Barbadians can honour the National Hero by “making room” and “carrying the next generation forward”.

He says while people will remember Sir Garry as the greatest all-round cricketer the world has ever seen, he wants the island’s youth to also remember him as proof that Black consciousness and Black confidence can stand beside humility.