Senator Chris Sinckler begins first day as Foreign Affairs Minister

New Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Chris Sinckler officially started his first day in office this morning.

Minister Sinckler was named as one of the 27-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on Monday at Carifesta House.

This follows the Barbados Labour Party’s resounding 30-0 victory at the polls on February 11th for a third consecutive time.

Minister Sinckler, who previously served as Minister of Finance under a Democratic Labour Party administration, takes over from former Minister Kerrie Symmonds.