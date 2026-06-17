Opposition Senator Karina Goodridge is questioning the effectiveness of the technology in the courts.

She says, as it stands, there is an issue with how effective technology is in the courtrooms.

While Senator Goodridge acknowledges staffing is just as important, she says technology plays a big part in modern justice systems.

She says for far too long she has heard judges complain that the technology in the courtrooms is not working properly, or not working at all, when they need to record proceedings.

The Senator was speaking during her contribution to the Supreme Court of Judicature (Amendment) Bill, 2026.