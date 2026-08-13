Senator John King is throwing support behind a call by two cricketing greats to establish a cricket academy in honour of Barbados National Hero, the late Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers.

Speaking as members of the Senate paid tribute to Sir Garry today, Senator King said he stood with Brian Lara and Sir Clive Lloyd in their call for an academy, where young cricketers can learn to portray the skills and excellence that defined the National Hero.

Senator King said “humility, consistency, and respect” were the pillars on which Sir Garry’s legacy rests, and that the best tribute to the cricketing legend would be to follow in his footsteps.