Government’s Special Envoy on Climate Change and the Law of the Sea, Senator Elizabeth Thompson, says Barbadians are already feeling the impact of the predicted record-strong Super El Niño weather phenomenon.

She tells CBC News Barbadians have been acutely aware of how oppressively hot it is, with August being the hottest month of the year, a direct impact of El Niño.

The Climate Ambassador notes there are going to be implications not only for the weather, but also for the island’s water resources, agriculture industry, livestock, tourism sector, schools, the elderly, babies and other vulnerable groups, as well as the general economy.

She contends this is why her work in preparing a paper, for the approval of Cabinet, asking Government to agree to a national plan and strategy to deal with the impact of the weather phenomenon, is critical.

On Monday, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley revealed she was awaiting the paper from Ambassador Thompson.

Ambassador Thompson says her office has already held a meeting with the critical sectors to discuss the social, economic and environmental issues that are going to impact the country, as it gets hotter over the next few months.