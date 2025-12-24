As the country gears up for the Christmas festivities in another two days, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Senator Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight, has issued a heartfelt call for Barbadians to return to the core values of love, community and unity that have long defined the nation.

Senator Dr. Munro-Knight emphasises the need for collective action to address the social challenges facing the island, particularly the increase in violence among young people within communities.