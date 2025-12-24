Senator urges Barbadians to return to their core values this Christmas
As the country gears up for the Christmas festivities in another two days, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Senator Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight, has issued a heartfelt call for Barbadians to return to the core values of love, community and unity that have long defined the nation.
Senator Dr. Munro-Knight emphasises the need for collective action to address the social challenges facing the island, particularly the increase in violence among young people within communities.