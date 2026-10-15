Senator urges caution when investing through online platforms
Government Senator Ramon Alleyne is urging Barbadians to be more careful when investing through online platforms.
During debate on the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2026, Senator Alleyne emphasises the importance of consumer protection in an environment where online offers can reach people directly through their phones and computers.
He says people may be tempted by promises of high returns without first checking the company or individual behind the offer.