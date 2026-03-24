A call has been made for measures to retain medical practitioners trained at the expense of the public purse.

Senator Dr. Kenneth Connell says doctors and other healthcare providers who are not retained to render their services locally represent a significant loss of investment.

He was speaking on the Appropriation Bill, 2026, where he welcomed the proposed expansion of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital but stressed that healthcare providers are needed to care for patients.

Senator Connell also raised concerns that Barbadian healthcare providers who train overseas face challenges when attempting to return to the island to work.