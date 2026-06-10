Senators weigh in on Barbados Medical Products Act
Independent Senator Dr. Kenneth Connell is stressing the need for drugs on the local market to be properly regulated through a science-based framework.
He made the comments while giving his full support to what he described as a comprehensive Barbados Medical Products Act, 2026.
Meanwhile, Independent Senator Andrew Mallalieu is calling for transparency regarding the fees that will be charged by the Barbados Medical Products Authority to the companies it regulates.