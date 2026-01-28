A senior attorney with experience at both the national and regional levels has spoken out in support of the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, dismissing the Democratic Labour Party claims against it as unfounded and driven by desperation.

Addressing supporters in Oistins last evening, Barbados Labour Party candidate for St. Thomas, Gregory Nicholls, pointed to how an electoral issue was handled nine years ago.

His comments came in response to the DLP’s call for the election to be delayed because there are Barbadians who are still not on the voters list.

In an effort to address the DLP’s claims, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has invited observers from the Commonwealth and CARICOM to monitor the elections.