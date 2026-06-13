Sentry Glassesco and Plus Warriors shine at Inferno Clash

Sentry Glassesco and Plus Warriors were among the standout teams as cyclists competed for top honours at the Barbados Cycling Union’s Inferno Clash event at FourSquare in St Philip.

The competition attracted strong participation from riders across several categories, with teams and individuals battling for supremacy on a challenging course.

Sentry Glassesco and Plus Warriors delivered impressive performances throughout the event, earning recognition among the day’s top performers.

The Inferno Clash provided cyclists with another opportunity to showcase their talent and fitness as the local cycling season continues to gather momentum.

CBC’s Ann-Marie Burke reports on the action from St Philip.