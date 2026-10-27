Several major tourism developments in the pipeline for Barbados
Several major tourism developments are in the pipeline for Barbados, including new hotels, conference facilities and a proposed water park.
Chair of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Shelly-Ann Payne, says the projects could significantly expand the island’s tourism product and create new opportunities for economic activity.
The association has also identified other proposed hotel projects. Payne says the expansion comes as the industry seeks to strengthen its offerings and attract visitors.