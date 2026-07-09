Several people requested to attend Supreme Court No. 5
The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is requesting that the following persons attend Supreme Court No. 5, Whitepark Road, St. Michael, on Tuesday, July 14 2026, at 9:00 a.m.:
- Jamal Blackman – Farm Tenantry Road, St. Peter
- Shakira Blackman – Mount Brevitor, St. Peter
- Donna Cumberbatch – Brighton Close, Brighton, St. George
- Adrian Alleyne – 3rd Avenue, Goddings Road, Station Hill, St. Michael
- Akeel Blades – Plymouth Square, Cave Hill, St. Michael
- Ayesha Webster – Garden Land, St. Michael
- Peter Alleyne – No. 2 Pine Plantation Close, Pinelands, St. Michael
- Errington Allsop – Top Rock, Christ Church
- Shakayla Goodridge – No. 66 Hillside Road, Gall Hill, Christ Church
- Nessa Joseph – No. 1 Lowlands, St. Lucy
- Christopher Chandler – Vineyard, St. Philip
- Arleigh Cox – Dash Valley, St. George
- Parousia Bynoe – Hanson Heights, St. George
- Jeremiah Butler – Venture, St. John
- Angel Gabriel – Venture, St. John
- Caleb Brandon – Beckles Road, New Orleans, St. Michael
- Lakeisha Watson – Mose Bottom, Hillaby, St. Andrew
- Randell Best – Fairview, Christ Church
- Shanique Best – No. 1 Fairview, Christ Church
The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanks the public and the media for their assistance.