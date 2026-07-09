The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is requesting that the following persons attend Supreme Court No. 5, Whitepark Road, St. Michael, on Tuesday, July 14 2026, at 9:00 a.m.:

Jamal Blackman – Farm Tenantry Road, St. Peter

Shakira Blackman – Mount Brevitor, St. Peter

Donna Cumberbatch – Brighton Close, Brighton, St. George

Adrian Alleyne – 3rd Avenue, Goddings Road, Station Hill, St. Michael

Akeel Blades – Plymouth Square, Cave Hill, St. Michael

Ayesha Webster – Garden Land, St. Michael

Peter Alleyne – No. 2 Pine Plantation Close, Pinelands, St. Michael

Errington Allsop – Top Rock, Christ Church

Shakayla Goodridge – No. 66 Hillside Road, Gall Hill, Christ Church

Nessa Joseph – No. 1 Lowlands, St. Lucy

Christopher Chandler – Vineyard, St. Philip

Arleigh Cox – Dash Valley, St. George

Parousia Bynoe – Hanson Heights, St. George

Jeremiah Butler – Venture, St. John

Angel Gabriel – Venture, St. John

Caleb Brandon – Beckles Road, New Orleans, St. Michael

Lakeisha Watson – Mose Bottom, Hillaby, St. Andrew

Randell Best – Fairview, Christ Church

Shanique Best – No. 1 Fairview, Christ Church

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanks the public and the media for their assistance.