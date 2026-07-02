Several teachers now better equipped to teach mathematics

Several teachers are now better equipped to teach mathematics in Barbados and across the Caribbean.

The educators graduated as part of the second cohort of the Advancing Caribbean Teachers (A.C.T) in Mathematics training initiative from the Commonwealth of Learning, in a ceremony at the International Development Bank’s headquarters in Maxwell, Christ Church, today.

Delivering opening remarks, Acting Chief Education Officer Julia Beckles noted that the programme was aimed at helping teachers to bring new and exciting approaches to teaching mathematics amid learning challenges in the region.

Teacher at Combermere School, Jordonna Laborde Herbert, said the initiative changed participants’ perspectives on mathematics education. She noted that she has been able to see improved student engagement as a result of the training.