The Barbados Police Service is investigating a robbery involving a visitor to the island, which occurred near a business establishment along Bay Street, St. Michael, on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Police say investigations have led to the arrest of several young men, and charges are expected to be laid against them.

The Service said it remains relentless in its pursuit of perpetrators who commit crimes against both locals and visitors to the island.

The Barbados Police Service also thanked the general public and the media for their assistance in the matter.