Shane Anthony Greene, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Saturday, May 23, 2026, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in police custody.

Police said Greene presented himself to the Oistins Police Station on Sunday, May 24, 2026, accompanied by an attorney-at-law. He is currently assisting investigators with their inquiries.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanked the general public and the media for their assistance in the matter.