Shannon crowned Keith Boyce Memorial Cricket champions

Shannon are the 2026 champions of the Keith Boyce Memorial Cricket Tournament.

Playing in the final at Diamond Corner, Shannon defeated Welchman Hall by a faster scoring rate.

Batting first, Shannon scored 249 for 5 from 35 overs. CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports on that innings.

In reply, Welchman Hall were 172 for 4 in 27.2 overs when the game came to an end.

Isiah Folkes top-scored with an unbeaten 71, while Tahj Tavernier took 2 for 43.