Sharon Primary School is celebrating excellence in its many forms across the Barbadian landscape.

For the first time, the school has sought to recognise that excellence through its inaugural Speech Day and Legacy Awards Ceremony, held as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

During the event, a call was also made to preserve that legacy of excellence as the institution charts its course for the next 40 years.

Rachelle Agard has that story.

Sharon Primary School is celebrating excellence in its many forms across the Barbadian landscape.

For the first time, the school has sought to recognise that excellence through its inaugural Speech Day and Legacy Awards Ceremony, held as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

During the event, a call was also made to preserve that legacy of excellence as the institution charts its course for the next 40 years.

Rachelle Agard has that story.