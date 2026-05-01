As students of Sharon Primary get ready to sit this year’s Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance Examination in another five days, Member of Parliament for St.Thomas and Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls, is urging them to put their best foot forward.

He says this is one of four schools where donations will be made.

The project was started last year at Sharon and Holy Innocents Primary, and this year will also include Hillaby Turners Hall Primary and Welch’s Primary schools, all within St Thomas.

Minister Nicholls says it is important that he supports parents as they get their young charges ready to take the next step in their lives.

He was speaking as he distributed tools to be used by those students writing the exam.

Meanwhile, Principal Ingrid Lashley says she is extremely pleased that Minister Nicholls has taken the time to ensure the students are well taken care of.