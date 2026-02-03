Shepherd lays out vision ahead of February 11 polls

General Secretary of the Democratic Labour Party and candidate for St. Michael South East, Pedro Shepherd, says if elected he will prioritise programmes aimed at keeping young people positively engaged within their communities.

Speaking to CBC, Shepherd said one of the main concerns raised during canvassing has been the increase in crime.

He says if he wins the seat in the February 11 general election, he will expand sports initiatives and introduce additional evening and after-school programmes to provide young people with constructive ways to spend their time.

Shepherd believes these measures will help motivate youth to stay on the right path and away from criminal activity.

Mr Shepherd also noted that another major concern in the constituency is that many residents have still not received title deeds for their homes.

He says if elected, a DLP administration will revisit the policy to ensure residents can finally obtain ownership of the homes in which they live.