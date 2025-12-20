The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy hospital ship, “Silk Road Ark”, will open its doors to the public tomorrow.

All services are free, and no appointments are required to access a range of medical and surgical procedures.

A free shuttle service will be provided to transport members of the public from the Massy car park at Kensington Mall, Fontabelle, St. Michael, to the ship and back.

For port security reasons, passengers’ names and ID numbers will be recorded before boarding, so all visitors must carry their national ID cards.

The hospital ship will accept patients for medical services tomorrow through December 23, as well as on December 25 (Christmas Day). It will be closed on December 24 and 26.

Operating hours on open days are 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Visitors may also present a referral letter from their doctor if available.