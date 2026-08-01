Barbadian tennis duo Stephen Slocombe and Kaipo Marshall returned home last night.

They were welcomed by friends and family after capturing the island’s first-ever medal in tennis at the CAC Games.

Just after 10 p.m., the pair, who won silver, emerged through the arrival hall at the Grantley Adams International Airport to loud cheers.

Speaking to CBC Sports, Slocombe said he is pleased with the performance and the medal.

Meanwhile, Marshall believes the achievement will inspire young tennis players across the island.