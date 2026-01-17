Sir Courtney Walsh joins Zimbabwe coaching staff ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe have boosted their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 preparations with the inclusion of West Indies legend Sir Courtney Walsh to their support staff.

Sir Courtney, with plenty of experience of playing in the subcontinent, has already started working with the side ahead of the global mega-event, which runs from February 7th to March 8th.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni stated that the appointment was aimed at strengthening the team’s technical depth ahead of the global event, and Walsh brings unparalleled experience and insight at the highest level of international cricket, particularly in fast bowling.

Zimbabwe are making a comeback into the tournament, having missed out on the 2024 edition after failing to qualify in 2023.

This time, they are in Group B alongside Australia, Ireland, Oman and Sri Lanka.